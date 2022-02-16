Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

PTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

