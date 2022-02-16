Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of PTN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.79.
PTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
