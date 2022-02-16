Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

PTN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

