Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.26 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.25. The company has a market cap of £371.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.64. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.70 ($0.32).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.