Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 29.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.