Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 6,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,372. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

