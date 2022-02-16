Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,489.13

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,489.13 ($20.15) and traded as low as GBX 304.50 ($4.12). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 474,255 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,489.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 0.56.

About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

