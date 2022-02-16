Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

PGRE stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,792 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $9,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

