Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$348,625.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total value of C$348,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at C$186,277.31.

Shares of PXT opened at C$27.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.44. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXT. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.83.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

