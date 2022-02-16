Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Up 74.5% in January

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.34. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCYG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

