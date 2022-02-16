Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Up 74.5% in January

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.34. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.68.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PCYG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.