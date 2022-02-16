Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.

NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,662. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

