Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,076 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

