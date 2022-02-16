Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,754,000 after acquiring an additional 416,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

