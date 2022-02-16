Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paychex were worth $168,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.