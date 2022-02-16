Paycom Software, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $348.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.93. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.