Paycom Software, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $348.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.93. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.