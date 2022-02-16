Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $74,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

