Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

