Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Buy”

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$32.30 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.30 billion and a PE ratio of -113.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

