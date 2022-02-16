PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $517.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

