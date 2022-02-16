PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $514.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 537,368 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

