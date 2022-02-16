Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

