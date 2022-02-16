Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 322.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

