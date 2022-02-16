Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,809 BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKSY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23. BlackSky Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

