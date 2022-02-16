Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX).
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.