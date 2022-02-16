Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,879,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

