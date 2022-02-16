Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €196.00 ($222.73) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($229.55) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €228.25 ($259.38).

EPA:RI opened at €194.00 ($220.45) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €202.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €196.36.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

