Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.
Pershing Square Company Profile
