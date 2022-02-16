Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

