Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.30), with a volume of 2938294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.30).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £186.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

In related news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($132,611.64).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.