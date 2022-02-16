PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PZC opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 506,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.