PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PZC opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
