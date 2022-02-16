Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of -765.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after acquiring an additional 501,397 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

