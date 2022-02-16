Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

PHT stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.