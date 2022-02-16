Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PHT stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.22.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.