Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $166.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $103.39 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

