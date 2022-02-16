Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

