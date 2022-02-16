Piper Sandler Raises Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
