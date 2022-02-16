Piper Sandler Raises Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

