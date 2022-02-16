Piper Sandler Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $71.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $51.52 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

