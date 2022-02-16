Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 171,562 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,055,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.