Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 405,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of AZEK worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

