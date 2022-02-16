Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.86 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,965 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.71% of Patria Investments worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE PAX opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $950.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

