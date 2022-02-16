Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 144,715 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of PTC Therapeutics worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

PTCT stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.