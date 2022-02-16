Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 10,339 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

