Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 11,380 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PTC by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

