Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,497,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,079,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

