Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3,184.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

