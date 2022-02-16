Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3,661.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 117.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $9,687,224. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $204.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

