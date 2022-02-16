Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,570,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.82. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $355.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.25 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.39.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

