Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

