Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 706 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 26,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $425.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.