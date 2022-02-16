Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

