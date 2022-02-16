Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 82,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.37.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

