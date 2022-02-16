Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $385,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Macerich by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.