Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 987 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWE. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

