Polyient Games Governance Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,573.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $60.02 or 0.00136286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 196% against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $7,573.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

